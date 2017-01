Due to the first round of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup games being pencilled in for February 12, the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League fixtures that day have been brought forward by a week.

The three games – Bonagee United v Derry City Reserves; Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers; Cockhill Celtic v Finn Harps – will now be played on Sunday, February 5 at 2pm.

The full, altered fixture list is avaolable on the League website, www.uslfootball.com