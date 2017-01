Sinn Féin will reveal Martin McGuinness’ replacement next week.

The former Deputy First Minister says he won’t contest the next election in the North due to ill-health.

Tribute have been paid across the political spectrum to Mr McGuinness for his contribution to the peace process and his efforts in attempting to make the Northern Ireland institutions work.

Donegal Senator Padraig McLochlainn says there are a number of capable candidates to the take on his role: