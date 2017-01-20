logo



Political instability could jeopardise A5 funding and progress – McCrossan

20 Jan 2017
by admin

 

It’s been claimed that political instability at Stormont could significantly impact progress on the A5 project.

Last year Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Hazzard anticipated a start date of 2017 and a completion date of 2023 with a cost of £850m.

However, SDLP Infrastructure Spokesperson and West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan now believes that the funding could be in jeopardy after the election.

He fears that under a potential Tory Government in Northern Ireland, the North West will forgotten about:

More News

OPW agree with to meet with Councillors to discuss Grianan of Aileach development

0
  The Office of Public Works has agreed to meet with Donegal County Councillors next month to discuss the development of Grianan of Aileach in Burt. Concerns were raised late [...]
20 Jan 2017

Clinical Nurse Manager for Children with Life-limiting Conditions to be appointed to LUH

0
  The Donegal based group “Our Children’s Voice” has welcomed news that a full-time Clinical Nurse Manager for Children with Life-limiting Conditions is to be appointed to Let[...]
20 Jan 2017

Political leaders pay tribute to Martin McGuinness

0
  Tributes are being paid to Martin McGuinness, who’s stepping down from active politics in the North. Taoiseach Enda Kenny says he is sorry to learn that the former Dep[...]
20 Jan 2017

National tillage forum must convene immediately to aid farmers – McConalogue

0
A Donegal Deputy is calling the National tillage Forum to convene as soon as possible following the passing of a Dáil motion to establish a crisis aid fund for tillage farmers. The[...]
20 Jan 2017

Political instability could jeopardise A5 funding and progress – McCrossan

0
  It’s been claimed that political instability at Stormont could significantly impact progress on the A5 project. Last year Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Hazzard an[...]
20 Jan 2017

Man appears in court in connection with Letterkenny drug seizure

0
  A man has appeared in court in connection with a significant drug seizure in Letterkenny on Wednesday. It’s thought that the estimated street value of the cocaine and [...]
20 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit