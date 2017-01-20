Political instability could jeopardise A5 funding and progress – McCrossan

It’s been claimed that political instability at Stormont could significantly impact progress on the A5 project.

Last year Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Hazzard anticipated a start date of 2017 and a completion date of 2023 with a cost of £850m.

However, SDLP Infrastructure Spokesperson and West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan now believes that the funding could be in jeopardy after the election.

He fears that under a potential Tory Government in Northern Ireland, the North West will forgotten about: