The Office of Public Works has agreed to meet with Donegal County Councillors next month to discuss the development of Grianan of Aileach in Burt.

Concerns were raised late last year over who had responsibility in providing funding for tourist facilities in the area.

The OPW stated then that it was not funded to develop the site.

However Local Councillor Jack Murray says this meeting will hopefully come up with a concrete plan in going forward with the project: