Man appears in court in connection with Letterkenny drug seizure

20 Jan 2017
A man has appeared in court in connection with a significant drug seizure in Letterkenny on Wednesday.

It’s thought that the estimated street value of the cocaine and cannabis find is collectively just over €7,000.

Vincent Whoriskey, 35, of 65 Burnside Apartments, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny was charged with alleged possession of cannabis and two allegations of possessing cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply at 65 Burnside Apartments on January 18th.

There was no objection to bail pending strict conditions which included observing a curfew from 8pm – 8am and be reachable by phone.

Garda Inspector Barry Doyle said the accused must also sign on three times per week at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Judge Paul Kelly ordered the accused to undertake these bail conditions and that he would provide Gardai in Letterkenny a phone number so they could be in a position to contact him on a daily basis.

Mr Whoriskey was released on a bond of €250 to appear again on February 20th.

