Lough Swilly Ferry experience record numbers on-board last year

It’s been revealed that the Lough Swilly Ferry experienced record numbers last year with almost 20,000 foot passengers using the service in 2016.

Figures released by Donegal County Council also show that the busiest day for the ferry was the August Bank Holiday Monday with a total of 68 cars and 595 foot passengers availing of the service that day.

Local Councillor Nicholas Crossan says the operator now intends to place the existing ferry with an even bigger one this year to accommodate the growing numbers: