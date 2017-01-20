Criticism of those behind extensive Swan Park vandalism in Buncrana

There has been strong criticism of those behind vandalism in Buncrana’s Swan Park.

Extensive damage was caused with graffitti sprayed in a number of areas in the park.

The park is popular in Inishowen and recently received significant investment to improve the park for tourists and locals alike.

Local Councillor Jack Murray said ‘It is an insult to the great work of Tidy Towns volunteers and all those who work so hard to improve the environment we live in.’

Sinead Ní Bhroib is Buncrana Tidy Towns PRO – she says the damage to the park is extensive and has slammed those responsible: