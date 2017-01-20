logo



Council staff support Donegal Sports Star Awards

20 Jan 2017
by admin

Donegal County Council staff are lending their support to this year’s Donegal Sports Star Awards which will take place on Friday week in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny. Former Sports Star award recipients Jim Doherty, Shauna Carlin and Kevin McHugh joined the Cathaoirleach and the Chief Executive this week in promoting this year’s award ceremony.

Jim Doherty who has represented Ireland in Clay Pigeon Shooting received the Overall Winner of the Donegal Sports Star Awards in 2011, the International Achievement Award in 2012 and was the Clay Pigeon Shooting Winner in 2011, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1998, 1997, 1996 and 1995. Well known athlete and Coach Shauna Carlin received the Athlete of the Year award in 2000 and the Secondary School Sports Girl award in 1992 and has been shortlisted in this year’s Coach Category.

Finn Harps veteran Kevin McHugh is also a Donegal Sports Star Award recipient having had the honour of receiving the 2014 Soccer award. Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey said “the personal achievements of people in sport right across this county are outstanding and we are honoured to have such fine sports people working in the Council. This is a great example of the individual commitment; drive and dedication needed to succeed in competitive sport and these people are excellent role models not only for our young people but for everyone in Donegal”.

Seamus Neely Chief Executive of the Council said ‘the Donegal Sports Star Awards have become a highlight in the sports calendar in Donegal and we in the Council are delighted to be the exclusive sponsors of the awards. Donegal is a sporting county and sport plays a vital role in communities the length and breadth of the county. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all those nominated for this year’s award every success.”

The 41st Donegal Sport Star Awards ceremony will take place on Friday 27th January in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny and tickets are available for sale from the Mount Errigal Hotel.

More Sport

Barton says being in McKenna Cup Semi Finals is a boost

0
Derry manager Damien Barton says reaching the semi finals of the Dr. McKenna Cup is a timely boost to his squad as they continue their preparations for the new Allianz National Lea[...]
20 Jan 2017

USL fixtures brought forward

0
Due to the first round of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup games being pencilled in for February 12, the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League fixtures that day have been brought forwar[...]
20 Jan 2017

Council staff support Donegal Sports Star Awards

0
Donegal County Council staff are lending their support to this year’s Donegal Sports Star Awards which will take place on Friday week in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenn[...]
20 Jan 2017

‘Irish Joe’ Duffy to fight in London on St Patrick’s Weekend

0
Joe Duffy will return to the UFC in London in March. It’s been confirmed the Donegal man will take on Reza Madadi in a lightweight bout at The O2 Arena on Saturday 18th March as pa[...]
19 Jan 2017

Ulster Junior Cup & Shield Quarter Final draws

0
The Ulster FA have also made the draws for the Quarter Finals of the Ulster Junior Cup and the Ulster Shield competitions Ulster Shield Q-Final Cavan Rovers v Rasheeny Illies Res v[...]
19 Jan 2017

Mickey Harte happy with more game time ahead of league

0
Tyrone will play Fermanagh and Derry will meet Monaghan in the semi finals of the Dr.McKenna Cup on Sunday. Defending Champions Tyrone remained on course for a sixth title, booking[...]
19 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit