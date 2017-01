The Donegal based group “Our Children’s Voice” has welcomed news that a full-time Clinical Nurse Manager for Children with Life-limiting Conditions is to be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The HSE say applications are now being invited for the permanent position – the closing date is January 30th with a view to begin interviews next month.

Co- Founder for Our Children’s Voice Gina Grant outlines what it will mean for parents and their children in the county: