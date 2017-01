The Ulster FA have also made the draws for the Quarter Finals of the Ulster Junior Cup and the Ulster Shield competitions

Ulster Shield Q-Final

Cavan Rovers v Rasheeny

Illies Res v Culdaff Res

Glenea Res v KS Eagles

Glencar v Aileach Res

Ulster Junior Cup Q-Final.

Aileach v Drumoghill

Gweedore C v Glengad

Kilmacrennan v Culdaff

St Catherine’s v Cootehill

The games will be played on Sunday 26th February, KO @ 1.30pm.