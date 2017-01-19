Pringle questions commitments on Mountcharles respite facility

A Donegal Deputy has questioned a claim in the Dail that the employment of three new staff by the HSE will mean that full time services will be returned to the Seaview Respite House in Mountcharles.

The facility provides repsite care for over a hundred families of adults or children with intellectual disability but services were cut from 7 days to 5 and were further curtailed due to staff shortages.

However in the Dail local TD Thomas Pringle sought confirmation from Minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy as to what level of service will be provided…..