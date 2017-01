Communities in the North West have been asked to participate in a special commemorative event next week to mark the sinking of the White Star line SS Laurentic.

More than 350 people died when the Laurentic was destroyed by a mine off the coast of Donegal on January 25th 1917.

It happened just an hour before the ship had stopped off at Buncrana, due to a number of cases of illness on board.

The Education Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council is Ronan McConnell…………