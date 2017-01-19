‘Irish Joe’ Duffy to fight in London on St Patrick’s Weekend

Joe Duffy will return to the UFC in London in March.

It’s been confirmed the Donegal man will take on Reza Madadi in a lightweight bout at The O2 Arena on Saturday 18th March as part of UFC Fight Night.

The fight will be the last for Duffy in his five fight deal with the promotion.

Since his loss to Dustin Poirier in January of 2016, Joe has had just one bout under his belt, beating Mitch Clarke in 25 seconds in July.

That defeat over a year ago, was just his second in his 17 fight MMA career.

His latest opponent comes from Iran and has a fight record of 14 wins and four losses.

A big Donegal and Irish support is expected for ‘Irish Joe’ over the St Patrick’s weekend festivities in London.