logo



Inquest told trawler crewman died trying to save his colleague

19 Jan 2017
by admin

The family of a trawlerman who lost his life in a toxic fume hold has paid a moving tribute to another member of the crew who tried to save him but also lost his life.

An inquest in Donegal town heard how James Joyce from Inis Mor in the Aran Islands was trapped by fumes at the bottom of a hold on the Oilean an Oir at Killybegs and died the same day.

His fellow crewman, Filipinno Joel Alama, who went to his rescue was also overcome by fumes and died four days later.

Solicitor Paul Horan told Coroner Denis McCauley and his jury that it was hard to convey the devastation of 27-year-old James’s family and friends.

He said: “The family all feel that this occasion cannot be allowed pass without formally recording their eternal gratitude to Joel Alama, James’s fellow crewman who heroically made the ultimate sacrifice in attempting to rescue James.

The inquest heard from James’s brother Peter, who was also a crewman.

He was on the trawler preparing it to return home when, after Joel shouted, he phoned the emergency services and then saw the two men collapsed in the hold at the bottom of steps.

They were lifted out by firemen using breathing apparatus.

Marine Casualty Investigations Inspector Tom Power said his inquiries showed there was gas in some dormant water in a port side tank. James Joyce wouldn’t have known it was there when he started to pump out the refrigeration system on August 24, 2015. He would have been “overcome” by toxic gas.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death due to the intoxication of hydrogen sulphide on James Joyce, of Inis Mor, who died on the day of the tragedy, and Joel Alama of the Phillipines but who lived in Inis Mor, who died four days later.

They recommended the government introduce mandatory monitoring of hydrogen sulphide in trawlers with refrigerated sea water systems

More News

Laurentic commemorations planned as 100th anniversary approaches

0
Communities in the North West have been asked to participate in a special commemorative event next week to mark the sinking of the White Star line SS Laurentic. More than 350 peopl[...]
19 Jan 2017

€7,100 worth of cannabis and cocaine seizured in Letterkenny

0
There have been two more substantial drug finds in Letterkenny, with suspected cocaine and cannabis seized. The total estimated street value of the seized items is just over $7,000[...]
19 Jan 2017

IBEC says Brexit must not compromise cross border economic development

0
  In the UK, Theresa May’s promised post-Brexit Britain will be a “great meritocracy” and a “more united nation”. Writing for The Sun, the Britis[...]
19 Jan 2017

Review of 2016 road deaths in Donegal shows nine fatalities in eight weeks

0
There were seven fatal collisions in Donegal last year, resulting in the deaths of 11 people. The recently published provisional review of road fatalities also shows up to the 27 J[...]
19 Jan 2017

Traffic Update : Letterkenny – Lifford Road reopens

0
The N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road has reopened after a closure earlier this morning . A truck had overturned between Ballinalecky Crossroads and White Cross, blocking the road. N[...]
19 Jan 2017

Donegal JPC Chair hits out as Donegal loses 104 gardai since 2008

0
The Chairperson of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle has hit out at both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over what he says are the dramatic cuts made to Garda num[...]
19 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit