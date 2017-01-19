logo



IBEC says Brexit must not compromise cross border economic development

19 Jan 2017
by admin

 

In the UK, Theresa May’s promised post-Brexit Britain will be a “great meritocracy” and a “more united nation”.

Writing for The Sun, the British prime minister claims leaving the EU will make her country stronger and fairer.

She says her government’s modern industrial strategy, which will be published next week, will break down the “barriers of privilege” and ensure success is defined by work and talent, not birth or circumstance.

The Taoiseach and Finance Minister will meet with world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos today to discuss Ireland’s Brexit priorities.

IBEC’s Arnold Dillon says work on developing better all-island links must be prioritised……

More News

Laurentic commemorations planned as 100th anniversary approaches

0
Communities in the North West have been asked to participate in a special commemorative event next week to mark the sinking of the White Star line SS Laurentic. More than 350 peopl[...]
19 Jan 2017

€7,100 worth of cannabis and cocaine seizured in Letterkenny

0
There have been two more substantial drug finds in Letterkenny, with suspected cocaine and cannabis seized. The total estimated street value of the seized items is just over $7,000[...]
19 Jan 2017

IBEC says Brexit must not compromise cross border economic development

0
  In the UK, Theresa May’s promised post-Brexit Britain will be a “great meritocracy” and a “more united nation”. Writing for The Sun, the Britis[...]
19 Jan 2017

Review of 2016 road deaths in Donegal shows nine fatalities in eight weeks

0
There were seven fatal collisions in Donegal last year, resulting in the deaths of 11 people. The recently published provisional review of road fatalities also shows up to the 27 J[...]
19 Jan 2017

Traffic Update : Letterkenny – Lifford Road reopens

0
The N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road has reopened after a closure earlier this morning . A truck had overturned between Ballinalecky Crossroads and White Cross, blocking the road. N[...]
19 Jan 2017

Donegal JPC Chair hits out as Donegal loses 104 gardai since 2008

0
The Chairperson of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle has hit out at both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over what he says are the dramatic cuts made to Garda num[...]
19 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit