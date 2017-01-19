IBEC says Brexit must not compromise cross border economic development

In the UK, Theresa May’s promised post-Brexit Britain will be a “great meritocracy” and a “more united nation”.

Writing for The Sun, the British prime minister claims leaving the EU will make her country stronger and fairer.

She says her government’s modern industrial strategy, which will be published next week, will break down the “barriers of privilege” and ensure success is defined by work and talent, not birth or circumstance.

The Taoiseach and Finance Minister will meet with world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos today to discuss Ireland’s Brexit priorities.

IBEC’s Arnold Dillon says work on developing better all-island links must be prioritised……