€7,100 worth of cannabis and cocaine seizured in Letterkenny

There have been two more substantial drug finds in Letterkenny, with suspected cocaine and cannabis seized.

The total estimated street value of the seized items is just over $7,000.

The two searches were conducted in the Lower Main Street area of Letterkenny at around 6.30 last evening. In the first search, an estimated €4,000 worth of cannabis was seized, while in the second, cocaine with an estimated street value of €2,000 was found, as well as cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,100.

One man has been arrested, and is currently being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station. Gardai say the searches are part of an ongoing intelligence led operation.

Anyone with information about drug crime is being urged to contact gardai.