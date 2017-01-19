logo



Donegal JPC Chair hits out as Donegal loses 104 gardai since 2008

19 Jan 2017
by admin

The Chairperson of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle has hit out at both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over what he says are the dramatic cuts made to Garda numbers in Donegal between 2008 and 2016.

Over that period, Cllr Mc Monagle says the garda numbers in the county were slashed from 488 in 2008 down to 384 in 2016 – a reduction of 104.

Cllr McMonagle has published the figures, which were received on foot of a Dail question tabled by Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He says not alone has the number of Gardaí in Donegal been cut by over 20% from their peak over eight years ago, but the county has also witnessed the loss of an entire Garda operational district following the closure of the Glenties Garda district back in 2012.

Cllr Mc Monagle says while the data reflects the decision making of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Government as well as what he termed the scant regard which both parties have for this county and the safety of its people.

* The Glenties Garda District was scrapped in 2013

 

Minister Frances Fitzgerald’s response –

As the Deputy will appreciate, the Garda Commissioner is responsible for the distribution of resources, including personnel, among the various Garda Divisions and I, as Minister, have no direct role in the matter. Garda management keeps this distribution of resources under continual review in the context of crime trends and policing priorities so as to ensure that the optimum use is made of these resources.

As the Deputy will be aware, when the financial crisis hit, the Government of the time introduced a moratorium on recruitment. Thankfully, in a recovering economy, we were able to reopen the Garda College in September 2014 and the current Government is committed to steadily increasing Garda numbers. This Government is committed to ensuring a strong and visible police presence throughout the country in order to maintain and strengthen community engagement, provide reassurance to citizens and deter crime.

To make this a reality for all the Government has in place a plan to achieve an overall Garda workforce of 21,000 personnel by 2021 comprising 15,000 Garda members, 2,000 Reserve members and 4,000 civilians. In 2017, funding has been provided for the recruitment of 800 Garda recruits and up to 500 civilians to support the wide ranging reform plan in train in An Garda Síochána. Appointments will also be made to the Garda Reserve of approximately 300.

 

More News

Laurentic commemorations planned as 100th anniversary approaches

0
Communities in the North West have been asked to participate in a special commemorative event next week to mark the sinking of the White Star line SS Laurentic. More than 350 peopl[...]
19 Jan 2017

€7,100 worth of cannabis and cocaine seizured in Letterkenny

0
There have been two more substantial drug finds in Letterkenny, with suspected cocaine and cannabis seized. The total estimated street value of the seized items is just over $7,000[...]
19 Jan 2017

IBEC says Brexit must not compromise cross border economic development

0
  In the UK, Theresa May’s promised post-Brexit Britain will be a “great meritocracy” and a “more united nation”. Writing for The Sun, the Britis[...]
19 Jan 2017

Review of 2016 road deaths in Donegal shows nine fatalities in eight weeks

0
There were seven fatal collisions in Donegal last year, resulting in the deaths of 11 people. The recently published provisional review of road fatalities also shows up to the 27 J[...]
19 Jan 2017

Traffic Update : Letterkenny – Lifford Road reopens

0
The N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road has reopened after a closure earlier this morning . A truck had overturned between Ballinalecky Crossroads and White Cross, blocking the road. N[...]
19 Jan 2017

Donegal JPC Chair hits out as Donegal loses 104 gardai since 2008

0
The Chairperson of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle has hit out at both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over what he says are the dramatic cuts made to Garda num[...]
19 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit