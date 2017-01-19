logo



Donegal IFA head says Minister Creed’s attitude to grain compensation is “softening”

19 Jan 2017
by admin

The head of the IFA in Donegal says he detects a softening in the Agriculture Ministsr’s stance on calls for a crisis fund to tackle the problems being faced by grain and tillage farmers.

Many farmers weren’t able to harvest their crops last autumn after a prolonged period of wet weather, with the IFA saying Donegal was among the worst affected counties.

Fianna Fáil brought a motion before the Dáil this evening, urging the Government to pay subsidies to affected farmers.

Donegal IFA Chair Michael Chance attended yesterday’s protest, and was in the Dail for the subsequent debate.

He says there was support for the farmers from every side of the house………….

