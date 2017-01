Trade unions representing workers at Bus Eireann have warned plans by the company to fix its finances could lead to a major transport dispute.

Unions have described the proposed cuts at the company as ‘stomach churning’.

The National Bus and Rail Worker’s Union says there will be a backlash and is warning staff at Dublin Bus and Irish Rail could join them if they go on strike.

These commuters at Busaras say – despite the companies finances – they want access to public bus services: