Bemis to create up to 95 new jobs in Derry

A U.S. Packaging Company is top create up to 95 new jobs in Derry.

Bemis, which is based in Wisconsin, already has a manufacturing plant in Campsie, and has now decided to locate its European Business Services Centre in Derry.

Bemis, a global polymer-based packaging company already has an established healthcare packaging manufacturing facility in Campsie, with over 200 people employed there. Now, the company says it will create up to 95 new positions in Finance and IT over the next five years.

The company says recruitment could extend to other functions in the future.

Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton says the decision is a significant coup for Derry. A number of other locations were considered for this project, he said, but as a result of the collaborative efforts of Invest NI and Derry City & Strabane District Council, they successfully pitched the city as an attractive investment location.

The deal offered includes almost £700,000 worth of government support, and a pre-employment training programme delivered by North West Regional College.

