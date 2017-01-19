Anti-evictions bill blocked as Fianna Fail abstains

The Ceann Comhairle had to use his casting vote in the Dáil to save the Government.

A vote on an anti-evictions bill from the Anti Austerity Alliance People Before Profit resulted in a tied vote of 51 a piece after Fianna Fáil abstained.

The bill would have removed the sale of a property as a ground for terminating a tenancy, and would require landlords pay compensation to tenants if they were taking back the property for use by a relative.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail said he would do as his predecessors had done and cast a vote with the government: