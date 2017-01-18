logo



School Transport Minister commits to look at school bus transport issues in Urris

18 Jan 2017
by News Highland

The Minister for School Transport has agreed to meet with Department of Education officials and Donegal elected representatives to try and resolve the school transport debacle in the Urris area

Many families have been denied the right to school transport to the secondary school in Carndonagh because secondary schools in Buncrana are deemed to be closer to their homes using Mamore Gap.

However, the gap is impassable in winter or poor weather conditions for a school bus.

Minister John Halligan made the commitment to Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn and Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

He told the latter in the Dail today that he is hopeful a solution can be found:

