McMonagle and Funston stick with Harps for 2017

18 Jan 2017
Michael Funston and Tommy McMonagle

Tommy McMonagle and Michael Funston have signed on for the 2017 Premier Division campaign with Finn Harps.

Both players were part of the squad that gained promotion and then ensured survival in the Premier Division last year.

Manager Ollie Horgan is happy to have secured the services of the two Donegal men, “We’re glad we got it sorted out with the two lads, they have a lot of experience and know the standard required at this stage. They have both played a big part in getting us to where we are now and will no doubt prove themselves again in the battle we face this season.”

Inishowen native McMonagle plays in central defense and left back has played 105 times for Harps. In his Harps career he has scored 7 times, and in 2016 started 9 times in the league and twice in cups.

Midfielder Funston has filled in all over the park for Harps in the course of his 321 games for the club. In 2016 he started 10 league games and came from the bench in a further 13, while he also started two games in cup competitions. The hard working midfielder did not add to his total of 31 goals for Harps in 2016, no doubt something he’ll be looking to correct in the coming campaign having scored some wonder goals in the 2015 season.

