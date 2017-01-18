logo



McLaughlin features in comprehensive win for Ireland Women’s Under 19’s

18 Jan 2017
by admin

Roma McLaughlin

Two goals in either half capped off a stunning performance from the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19’s as they defeated Portugal Women’s Under-19’s 4-0 on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Following a tight opening period, the Girls in Green finally broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Leanne Kiernan, who was named the Continental Tyres Women’s National League Young Player of the Year last week, latched on to a sublime through ball from Roma McLaughlin to finish into the far corner of the net.

It was Kiernan again who doubled Ireland’s advantage on the stroke of half time, finishing on the rebound after Alex Kavanagh’s initial shot was parried by the Portugeuse goalkeeper Ines Pereira.

Ireland had to wait until the 82nd minute to add to their tally. Tegan Ruddy whipped an inviting free kick from wide on the left that was met at the back post by a brilliant header by Chloe Moloney.

There was still time for a relentless Ireland to find a fourth as Dearbhaile Beirne’s cool finish gave the Girls in Green the perfect ending to a clinical display.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Dave Connell was delighted with what he saw from his side. ‘We picked up where we left off in the qualifying round with a very good performance. We played some fantastic football and could have scored more.’

‘We looked solid at the back, the midfield linked the play excellently, and we have a lot of players that can score goals, so it was as good as a performance as we have put in in a long time,’ Connell concluded.

Next up for the Women’s Under-19 side is a clash with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland: Amanda McQuillan (GK) (McAloon 70), Jamie Finn © (Ruddy 45), Niamh Farrelly (Donnelly 70), Chloe Moloney, Niamh Prior, Jess Nolan (Payne 45), Alex Kavanagh (Daly 60), Lucy McCartan (Craven 45), Roma McLaughlin (Watters 70), Leanne Kiernan (Beirne 60), Saoirse Noonan (Ryan Doyle 60).

Substitutes: Naoisha McAloon (GK), Fiona Donnelly, Sophie Watters, Evelyn Daly, Lynn Craven, Dearbhaile Beirne, Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Tiegan Ruddy, Heather Payne.

Portugal: Ines Pereira (GK), Ana Rute Rodrigues, Bruna Costa, Barbara Marques, Diana Gomes, Catarina Amado, Leandra Pereira, Neuza Besugo, Josephine Monteiro, , Tania Rodrigues, Carolina Rocha.

Substitutes: Ana Rita Oliveira, Ines Salvador, Daniela Silva, Nicole Nunes, Ines Maia, Sofia Borges, Constanca Silva, Beatriz Fonseca, Joanna Seca, Catarina Carmo, Ana Rita Soares, Joana Santos.

More Sport

McLaughlin features in comprehensive win for Ireland Women’s Under 19’s

0
Two goals in either half capped off a stunning performance from the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19’s as they defeated Portugal Women’s Under-19’s 4-0 on Tuesday in an interna[...]
18 Jan 2017

Donnelly, Morgan, McCann & O’Neill to start for Tyrone

0
The focus this evening is on Ulster football as the McKenna Cup sees the final group games being played out. The feature tie in the North West this evening is at Healy Park where T[...]
18 Jan 2017

Mulroy College into Senior ‘B’ Girls National cup Final

0
Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup Semi Final Mulroy College defeated St Patrick’s College from Lacken Ross ,Mayo this afternoon at McSharry Park in Sligo, t[...]
17 Jan 2017

John Campbell to be inducted in Donegal Sport Star Hall of Fame

0
The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee have announced that John Campbell from Ballybofey will be inducted into this years Hall of Fame. The now 80-year-old is a ten-time winner o[...]
17 Jan 2017

Ulster Senior League to select ‘ELEVEN30’ team for 30th Anniversary

0
In celebration of 30 full seasons of the Ulster Senior League, which first came into being in the 1986/87 season, the League has appointed a selection panel which will chose the ‘E[...]
17 Jan 2017

Harley guides ‘Hot Beat’ to Wolverhampton win

0
Martin Harley was back in the Wolverhampton winner’s enclosure this afternoon. The Donegal Jockey rode the winner in the 4.30 Betway Middle Handicap. He took the 7/2 shot ‘Hot Beat[...]
16 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit