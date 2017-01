It’s been claimed that Letterkenny needs at least 100 new homes per year while self-build applications are on the rise in Donegal.

The most recent Property Price Register figures show a 13% drop in the number of properties being sold in Donegal compared to last year.

There were 1,328 house sales 2016 in Donegal compared with 1,501 house sales during 2015.

Gareth McLarnon from Glen Estates says it’s a serious issue…..