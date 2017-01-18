High number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital continues

The number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital has decreased slightly today with 26 people waiting for a bed this morning.

11 people are on trolleys while a further 15 are on wards or overflow areas.

That’s down 12 on yesterday’s figure of 38 which was the highest number recorded across the country.

Nationally, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 510 people waiting on a bed – just 17 less than yesterday.

University Hospital Waterford is the most overcrowded at 37 – followed by the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar where there are 33 patients on trolleys.