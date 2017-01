A man remains in a critical condition today following a single vehicle collision in Carrigans in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardai say that the crash happened shortly after 3am in the remote area of Cloon when the car left the road and hit a tree in a nearby field.

A technical examination of the stretch of road has also been carried out.

Local Councillor Paul Canning has urged anyone with information to contact Gardai…………..