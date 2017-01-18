logo



Garda appeal for info on crashed stolen car which left one man seriously injured

18 Jan 2017
by News Highland

Gardai are looking for information from the public about the movements of a stolen car which ended up crashed in Kildrum leaving one man seriously injured in hospital.

The crash was discovered at 4.15am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The injured man in his early 20s is thought to be the driver of the Grey BMW 530 which was stolen from Killea shortly before the crash.

Inspector Michael Harrison is asking anyone with information to come forward – he spoke earlier on the Shaun Doherty Show:

Inspector Harrison says car thefts aren’t a serious problem in Donegal but has been giving advice and how people can avoid the crime:

More News

School Transport Minister commits to look at school bus transport issues in Urris

0
The Minister for School Transport has agreed to meet with Department of Education officials and Donegal elected representatives to try and resolve the school transport debacle in t[...]
18 Jan 2017

Irish Water asked to explain delays to Dungloe waste water scheme upgrade

0
Irish Water is being called on to meet with elected representatives in West Donegal to answer questions on upgrading work being carried out in the area and in particular delays to [...]
18 Jan 2017

Work to improve Falcarragh Main Street to start this year

0
Work to improve Falcarragh’s Main Street is expected to get underway later this year. The news was confirmed at this week’s Glenties Municple District Meeting. The news[...]
18 Jan 2017

Archbishop Eamon Martin issues pre-election message to politicians

0
The Catholic Primate of All Ireland has urged politicians to carefully consider their responsibility to work for the common good. Archbishop Eamon Martin has joined with other chur[...]
18 Jan 2017

High number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital continues

0
The number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital has decreased slightly today with 26 people waiting for a bed this morning. 11 people are on trolleys whi[...]
18 Jan 2017

Brexit negotiations must recognise EU citizens in Northern Ireland – Harkin

0
A North West MEP says it’s vital that EU citizens in Northern Ireland are not forgotten once the UK triggers Article 50. After yesterday’s keynote speech from British P[...]
18 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit