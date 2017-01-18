Garda appeal for info on crashed stolen car which left one man seriously injured

Gardai are looking for information from the public about the movements of a stolen car which ended up crashed in Kildrum leaving one man seriously injured in hospital.

The crash was discovered at 4.15am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The injured man in his early 20s is thought to be the driver of the Grey BMW 530 which was stolen from Killea shortly before the crash.

Inspector Michael Harrison is asking anyone with information to come forward – he spoke earlier on the Shaun Doherty Show:

Inspector Harrison says car thefts aren’t a serious problem in Donegal but has been giving advice and how people can avoid the crime: