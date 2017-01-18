Brexit negotiations must recognise EU citizens in Northern Ireland – Harkin

A North West MEP says it’s vital that EU citizens in Northern Ireland are not forgotten once the UK triggers Article 50.

After yesterday’s keynote speech from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the European Parliament’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted that she had chosen a hard Brexit, and the days of the UK ‘cherry-picking’ are over.

However, Independent MEP Marian Harkin says it’s imperative the coming negotiations take account of the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland…………

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister says every member of the cabinet is acting as a minister for Brexit.

Charlie Flanagan dismissed calls for there to be a dedicated minister to deal with Britain’s exit from the EU.

It comes as the British foreign secretary Boris Johnson says countries are queuing up to make trade deals with them after Theresa May’s speech yesterday.

Charlie Flanagan says the government is prepared to deal with the implications of Brexit……….