Enterprise Ireland urged to prioritise broadband provision at Lisfannon

Enterprise Ireland is being urged to prioritise funding for high speed broadband to Lisfannon Industrial Estate in Inishowen.
Donegal County Council has been requested to write to the company outlining the need for the service and to seek a list of proposals to progress the work.
The issue was raised at the latest sitting of the Inishowen Municipal District by local Councillor Jack Murray.
He says the Lisfannon Industrial Estate has the potential to create dozens of jobs for Buncranna but poor quality broadband is creating a significant stumbling block…..