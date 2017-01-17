Orthoppaedic surgeon speaks of frustration as elective surgery is cancelled

A Letterkenny University Hospital surgeon has spoken of his frustration after more surgery was cancelled this week.

Peter O’Rourke, an Orthopaedic Surgeon says surgeries he was to have carried out were cancelled yesterday, and he anticipates more cancellations this week, further lengthening waiting lists.

It comes as it emerged Letterkenny Hospital had the country’s highest number of people awaiting admission this morning, with 38 people without beds.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show, Mr O’Rourke said the contrast between now and when he started in Letterkenny in the 1990s is a very stark one……..