Mulroy College into Senior ‘B’ Girls National cup Final

Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup Semi Final

Mulroy College defeated St Patrick’s College from Lacken Ross ,Mayo this afternoon at McSharry Park in Sligo, the final score was 3-0 to Mulroy College, which means Maria Carr’s team are into the Final. All the goal’s came in the second half Caoimhe Walsh scoring the first on 48 mins followed by two more quick goal’s by Catherine Grier in the 53rd min and Kelly Ann Buchanan in the 55th min to secure an excellent victory.

Final Score.

Mulroy College, Milford 3-0 St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross

Manager: Maria Carr

Goalscorers Caoimhe Walsh 48. Catherine Grier 53 and Kelly Ann Buchanan 55.