Man in serious condition following early morning crash in Carrigans

Gardai in Letterkenny are continuing their investigation this evening following a serious one-vehicle collision in Carrigans in the early hours of this morning.
It’s understood the crash happened at Cloon when the car left the road and hit a tree in a nearby field.
A man was taken to hospital where his condition is being described as serious.
The road was closed earlier today for a technical examination but has since reopened.
Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.