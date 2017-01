There are calls for significant investment in the roads on Donegal’s islands.

Today’s meeting of the Island’s Committee heard how the lighthouses on Aranmore and Tory are big draws for tourists but the road access is poor.

There were also claims that there has been little to no investment on roads on Donegal’s smaller islands.

Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill roads should be taken over by the council where necessary and all funding options should be looked at…………..