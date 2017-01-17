logo



Donegal has the highest number of holiday homes in the state

17 Jan 2017
Donegal has the highest number of holiday homes in the country, with over 11,300, 13% of the national total.

That’s followed by Kerry with 11% and Wexford at 10%.

 

The latest GeoView report from Geodirectory shows Leitrim had the highest proportion of vacant dwellings, at 21%, followed by Roscommon at 18% and Mayo 17%. Donegal, Sligo and Cavan all have vacancy rates of 15%.

According to the report, 285 new addresses were added in Donegal in 2016, representing 2.8% of the national total.

There were 188 buildings under construction in the county during the third quarter of last year, 3.8% of the national total, while 282 residential units commenced between January and October, 2.8% of the national total.

