A local anti-drugs campaigner has commended the latest drug raids conducted by Gardai in Letterkenny.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan has confirmed that Cannabis and cannabis plants were recovered yesterday in the town following extensive searches in three different properties.

One man was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station but has since been released.

Local anti-drugs campaigner P.J. Blake says these latest raids prove that with resources the Drug Unit can be very successful…………