logo



Sinn Fein formally decline to nominate Deputy First Minister

16 Jan 2017
by admin

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+

 

Sinn Fein has formally declined to nominate a deputy first minister for Northern Ireland, following Martin McGuinness’ resignation.

He stepped down last week, over a botched renewable energy scheme.

It means the powersharing executive at Stormont will officially collapse at 5pm – triggering a snap election.

The outgoing First Minister, Arlene Foster, says Sinn Fein has an ulterior motive……….

The Sinn Féin President and other senior party figures have ruled out quitting the Dáil and contesting the Stormont elections.

Gerry Adams, deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald and finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty say they are happy representing constituents in the Dáil.

A snap election to Stormont will be called by this evening, with polling likely in early March.

Mr Adams says outgoing deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has made his intentions known to him on whether he’ll contest the election and an announcement will be made “soon”.

But he ruled out any move back North himself:

More News

Brexit inquiry hears fears for Donegal tourism industry should hard border be initiated

0
  Concern has been raised over the impact a hard border could have on the tourism industry in Donegal and the wider North West. This afternoon, members of the Westminster Nort[...]
16 Jan 2017

INHFA to launch new ANC campaign in Donegal

0
Constraint payments to farmers in mountain and more severely handicapped areas. The association says the doubling of these payments, which replace the Disadvantaghed Areas Scheme, [...]
16 Jan 2017

Sinn Fein formally decline to nominate Deputy First Minister

0
  Sinn Fein has formally declined to nominate a deputy first minister for Northern Ireland, following Martin McGuinness’ resignation. He stepped down last week, over a b[...]
16 Jan 2017

Concern at high level of anti-social behaviour in Donegal council estates

0
  A Donegal Councillor is looking for more resources to tackle anti-social behaviour on council estates in the county. Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says there are various mechanisms [...]
16 Jan 2017

31 patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning

0
There were 31 patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. Nationally, the INMO says there were 417 pat[...]
16 Jan 2017

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee hearing Brexit submissions in Guildhall

0
The potential impact of Brexit on communities and businesses close to the border is the subject of an ongoing inquiry by the Westminister Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. This a[...]
16 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit