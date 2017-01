The potential impact of Brexit on communities and businesses close to the border is the subject of an ongoing inquiry by the Westminister Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

This afternoon, members of the committee will take public evidence at the Guildhall in Derry, as it considers the future of the land border with Donegal.

The Committee will hear from Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Letterkenny Chamber, and the Derry Chamber of Commerce.