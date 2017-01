Martin Harley was back in the Wolverhampton winner’s enclosure this afternoon.

The Donegal Jockey rode the winner in the 4.30 Betway Middle Handicap.

He took the 7/2 shot ‘Hot Beat’ to victory for trainer David Simcock.

In November of last year, Harley rode four winners at the Wolverhampton track while in recent weeks he has had wins at Newcastle and Lingfield.