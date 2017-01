A Donegal Councillor is looking for more resources to tackle anti-social behaviour on council estates in the county.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says there are various mechanisms in place to deal with anti-social tenants, but they have no teeth, and appear to be largely ineffective.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show today, Cllr Mc Gowan said he raised this issue at the most recent Stranorlar Municipal District meeting: