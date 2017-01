Concern has been raised over the impact a hard border could have on the tourism industry in Donegal and the wider North West.

This afternoon, members of the Westminster Northern Ireland Affairs Committee are taking public evidence at the Guildhall in Derry, as it considers the future of the land border with Donegal.

Chief Executive of the Letterkenny Chamber Toni Foresster says from a tourism perspective, Brexit could be detrimental to the North West region if a hard border were to be initiated: