The Northern Secretary has urged politicians to avoid a divisive campaign, as they prepare for fresh elections in the North.

James Brokenshire must call an election tomorrow, unless the DUP and Sinn Féin can resolve their differences over the so-called ‘cash for ash’ controversy.

He says he’s committed to maintaining the north’s power-sharing institutions.

And he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show he’ll be trying to reduce the political temperature of the campaign ahead: