Matthew McCole through to semi-final of National Championships

Dungloe’s Matthew McCole progressed into the u-22 Nation Championships today with a 3-0 victory over Joseph Kelly of St Canice’s Derry.

McCole’s semi-final at 64kg will take place next Saturday.

Also competing this morning were Letterkenny’s Patrick McConigly who fought at 69kg and Noel Hegarty who competed in the novice quarter final at 81kg.

However, the two men were disappointed with McConigly losing out to a unanimous decision and Hegarty falling to a Tko in the second round.

A total of nine boxers from Donegal are competing in the competition with several bouts set to take place next weekend.