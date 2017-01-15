Carrigans 5K Results

|Place
|Name
|Team
|Bib No
|Chip Time
|Gun Time
|Gender
|1
|John Paul Williamson
|City of Derry Spartans
|157
|15:32
|15:33
|M
|2
|Gary Slevin
|City of Derry Spartans
|158
|15:55
|15:55
|M
|3
|Conor McDevitt
|Foyle Valley AC
|61
|17:25
|17:26
|M
|4
|Dave Slater
|Enniskillen RC
|142
|17:36
|17:36
|M
|5
|James Stevenson
|Lifford Strabane AC
|206
|17:45
|17:46
|M
|6
|Brandon McGrinder
|Lifford Strabane AC
|223
|18:05
|18:05
|M
|7
|Colm Mullan
|Acorns AC
|76
|18:07
|18:08
|M
|8
|Clint Doherty
|24/7
|182
|18:12
|18:12
|M
|9
|Paul Dillon
|Lifford Strabane AC
|165
|18:15
|18:16
|M
|10
|Joe Coyle
|Ramelton
|240
|18:19
|18:22
|M
|11
|michael mc grinder
|Lifford Strabane AC
|197
|18:36
|18:38
|M
|12
|John Acheson
|103
|18:46
|18:48
|M
|13
|gary mc fadden
|Foyle Valley AC
|62
|18:49
|18:50
|M
|14
|damian quinn
|Omagh Harriers
|59
|19:01
|19:02
|M
|15
|andy mc inroy
|57
|19:04
|19:07
|M
|16
|david russell
|46
|19:06
|19:12
|M
|17
|jack moore
|63
|19:13
|19:13
|M
|18
|Michael Duncan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|13
|19:16
|19:17
|M
|19
|Aaron McGrath
|Lifford Strabane AC
|32
|19:22
|19:24
|M
|20
|Enya Haigney
|Omagh Harriers
|64
|19:28
|19:28
|F
|21
|Martin Dunleavy
|Foyle Valley AC
|102
|19:31
|19:33
|M
|22
|barry mackey
|Letterkenny AC
|83
|19:35
|19:36
|M
|23
|gary neely
|Swanlings
|262
|19:38
|19:40
|M
|24
|drew doherty
|Finn Valley AC
|88
|19:39
|19:41
|M
|25
|Leoni Mullen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|86
|19:43
|19:44
|F
|26
|Raymond Hoynes
|Lifford Strabane AC
|17
|19:44
|19:46
|M
|27
|Amy McDaid
|Derry Track Club
|72
|19:46
|19:47
|F
|28
|andy leighton
|Convoy AC
|85
|19:51
|19:53
|M
|29
|Oliver Barrett
|Lifford Strabane AC
|1
|19:51
|19:54
|M
|30
|John Coyle
|Lifford Strabane AC
|94
|19:49
|19:54
|M
|31
|Troy Hegarty
|Convoy AC
|273
|19:59
|20:00
|M
|32
|rodney orr
|45
|19:56
|20:01
|M
|33
|toni moore
|66
|20:07
|20:07
|F
|34
|bobby collins
|Carmen Runners
|82
|20:05
|20:08
|M
|35
|Martin Jordan
|Convoy AC
|272
|20:10
|20:12
|M
|36
|Michael Walsh
|Enniskillen RC
|135
|20:09
|20:12
|M
|37
|wilson craig
|Lifford Strabane AC
|266
|20:13
|20:13
|M
|38
|David McNulty
|Lifford Strabane AC
|208
|20:15
|20:16
|M
|39
|Stephen Kelly
|Owen Roes GAA
|130
|20:13
|20:18
|M
|40
|Gerard Campbell
|Lifford Strabane AC
|3
|20:20
|20:21
|M
|41
|Dessie Gallen
|KCR
|106
|20:25
|20:26
|M
|42
|Conn Tinney
|Owen Roes GAA
|131
|20:29
|20:33
|M
|43
|paul lee
|Letterkenny AC
|257
|20:33
|20:35
|M
|44
|morgan owens
|69
|20:34
|20:35
|F
|45
|Kieran Coyle
|KCR
|122
|20:35
|20:36
|M
|46
|Pat Brady
|24/7
|201
|20:36
|20:38
|M
|47
|Charlie Dooher
|Melvin WJR
|109
|20:33
|20:41
|M
|48
|Geoff Sproule
|Lifford Strabane AC
|42
|20:40
|20:42
|M
|49
|Michelle Hunter
|Finn Valley AC
|123
|20:44
|20:47
|F
|50
|Stephen Burns
|221
|20:44
|20:47
|M
|51
|conor moore
|70
|20:46
|20:47
|M
|52
|Gillian Marley
|Milford AC
|267
|20:46
|20:49
|F
|53
|curly coyle
|Ramelton
|243
|20:47
|20:50
|M
|54
|Shaun Wogan
|222
|20:49
|20:54
|M
|55
|adam green
|53
|21:00
|21:02
|M
|56
|Iggy Houston
|Melvin WJR
|177
|21:05
|21:06
|M
|57
|Angus Hunter
|168
|21:05
|21:06
|M
|58
|Gerard Crawford
|Lifford Strabane AC
|220
|21:07
|21:07
|M
|59
|pauric mc ginley
|84
|21:06
|21:08
|M
|60
|Eugene Langan
|Finn Valley AC
|176
|21:10
|21:15
|M
|61
|sarah broderick
|67
|21:15
|21:17
|F
|62
|Joe Deans
|Lifford Strabane AC
|11
|21:15
|21:20
|M
|63
|Barry French
|Lifford Strabane AC
|51
|21:25
|21:33
|M
|64
|Joe McNulty
|Lifford Strabane AC
|178
|21:34
|21:36
|M
|65
|Linda Emery
|Aghyaran Athletic
|124
|21:33
|21:36
|F
|66
|paul curran
|44
|21:37
|21:37
|M
|67
|Adrian Marsh
|104
|21:34
|21:38
|M
|68
|ita kelly
|Lifford Strabane AC
|87
|21:39
|21:40
|F
|69
|john whorskey
|Milford AC
|241
|21:38
|21:41
|M
|70
|Irene Clements
|1Zero1
|136
|21:39
|21:42
|F
|71
|kevi coyle
|Ramelton
|242
|21:39
|21:42
|M
|72
|Dympna Houston
|Lifford Strabane AC
|172
|21:41
|21:43
|F
|73
|Stephen McCrory
|Hillbillies
|233
|21:44
|21:46
|M
|74
|Chris Cuskelly
|Lifford Strabane AC
|8
|21:48
|21:48
|M
|75
|Paul McNamee
|Lifford Strabane AC
|36
|21:45
|21:48
|M
|76
|Fintan Carlin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|132
|21:52
|21:55
|M
|77
|Darren Toland
|271
|21:51
|21:58
|M
|78
|damian downey
|Inishowen AC
|81
|21:53
|22:00
|M
|79
|Amanda Monaghan
|91
|22:01
|22:04
|F
|80
|mark connolly
|Finn Valley AC
|261
|22:03
|22:06
|M
|81
|Padraig MagLoinsigh
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24
|22:04
|22:08
|M
|82
|chris ashmore
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|152
|22:05
|22:08
|M
|83
|richard raymond
|Letterkenny AC
|141
|22:11
|22:14
|M
|84
|Michael Logue
|160
|22:11
|22:17
|M
|85
|Ciaran Logue
|Lifford Strabane AC
|159
|22:12
|22:17
|M
|86
|Patsy McHugh
|219
|22:11
|22:18
|M
|87
|mark donaghey
|Melvin WJR
|89
|22:18
|22:21
|M
|88
|hugo doherty
|Lifford Strabane AC
|155
|22:16
|22:23
|M
|89
|roy hunter
|Drumoghill Running Club
|56
|22:20
|22:24
|M
|90
|jarlath mc nulty
|71
|22:19
|22:26
|M
|91
|Paul Walter
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|162
|22:27
|22:27
|M
|92
|Eugene McAleer
|Mourne Derg Athletic
|139
|22:22
|22:28
|M
|93
|Glenn Gallagher
|118
|22:25
|22:29
|M
|94
|Mark Roulston
|119
|22:25
|22:30
|M
|95
|Rachel Friel
|92
|22:28
|22:31
|F
|96
|paul duddy
|Melvin WJR
|250
|22:31
|22:39
|M
|97
|deirdre haigney
|Derry Track Club
|65
|22:38
|22:39
|F
|98
|gerry dunbar
|Lifford Strabane AC
|79
|22:34
|22:41
|M
|99
|Paul Houston
|Lifford Strabane AC
|171
|22:46
|22:50
|M
|100
|Harry Doherty
|Run For Buns
|231
|22:50
|22:51
|M
|101
|Maria McElroy
|Melvin WJR
|101
|22:48
|22:52
|F
|102
|Stephen Kelly
|Lifford Strabane AC
|20
|22:49
|22:57
|M
|103
|kevin blakely
|Melvin WJR
|180
|22:53
|22:57
|M
|104
|Harvey Mullen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|244
|22:57
|23:01
|M
|105
|Tiernan Kelly
|111
|23:01
|23:01
|M
|106
|Carmel Hoynes
|Lifford Strabane AC
|16
|23:01
|23:06
|F
|107
|Martin Kelly
|Lifford Strabane AC
|18
|22:51
|23:08
|M
|108
|Paul Crawford
|Lifford Strabane AC
|6
|23:02
|23:11
|M
|109
|Frank McGettigan
|235
|23:12
|23:12
|M
|110
|declan mc aleer
|75
|23:10
|23:16
|M
|111
|Linda Walsh
|Enniskillen RC
|134
|23:14
|23:17
|F
|112
|fintan o hagan
|Castlefinn Running
|185
|23:13
|23:18
|M
|113
|Liam Marley
|Milford AC
|268
|23:19
|23:19
|M
|114
|Paul Griffin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|138
|23:17
|23:21
|M
|115
|Terence Quinn
|Raphoe Road Runners
|270
|23:18
|23:22
|M
|116
|sean gallagher
|147
|23:15
|23:23
|M
|117
|liam cleary
|Lifford Strabane AC
|74
|23:20
|23:26
|M
|118
|Eamon Toland
|SLCC
|107
|23:22
|23:27
|M
|119
|Damian Monaghan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|127
|23:20
|23:28
|M
|120
|Decky Duffy
|Melvin WJR
|113
|23:22
|23:30
|M
|121
|Hugh Patton
|Lifford Strabane AC
|40
|23:23
|23:31
|M
|122
|pius doherty
|Lifford Strabane AC
|60
|23:23
|23:31
|M
|123
|Anthony Kelly
|110
|23:29
|23:32
|M
|124
|liam daly
|Lifford Strabane AC
|151
|23:29
|23:33
|M
|125
|Veronika McGillian
|Lifford Strabane AC
|30
|23:26
|23:34
|F
|126
|Michael Friel
|SLCC
|112
|23:34
|23:38
|M
|127
|alan mailey
|Convoy AC
|190
|23:29
|23:39
|M
|128
|paul duddy
|254
|23:27
|23:40
|M
|129
|paul woods
|144
|23:30
|23:46
|M
|130
|Ursula Coyle
|Lifford Strabane AC
|4
|23:41
|23:46
|F
|131
|Deborah Conroy
|Lifford Strabane AC
|129
|23:42
|23:47
|F
|132
|tommy doherty
|Drumoghill Running Club
|188
|23:34
|23:48
|M
|133
|Roisin Friel McGinley
|Lifford Strabane AC
|14
|23:47
|23:53
|F
|134
|Dean Spencer
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|164
|23:49
|23:53
|M
|135
|Claire Keys
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23
|23:48
|23:53
|F
|136
|Aidan McGrath
|Lifford Strabane AC
|33
|23:54
|23:59
|M
|137
|elaine mc goldrick
|Castlefinn Running
|251
|23:55
|24:00
|F
|138
|Sharon Carlin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|133
|23:59
|24:04
|F
|139
|Andrea Porter
|Lifford Strabane AC
|98
|24:02
|24:07
|F
|140
|Joe Gallen
|KCR
|121
|23:59
|24:07
|M
|141
|Vincent Lafferty
|236
|24:08
|24:13
|M
|142
|Brian Dillon
|161
|24:10
|24:17
|M
|143
|eugene boyle
|Castlefinn Running
|187
|24:14
|24:18
|M
|144
|martin mc ginley
|156
|24:15
|24:22
|M
|145
|raymond mc govan
|239
|24:14
|24:22
|M
|146
|eamonn mc connell
|Castlefinn Running
|184
|24:18
|24:23
|M
|147
|gerard crawford
|238
|24:18
|24:25
|M
|148
|Eddie Breslin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|2
|24:22
|24:29
|M
|149
|Alan Redstone
|Clady
|173
|24:26
|24:36
|M
|150
|Rhonda Green
|Lifford Strabane AC
|15
|24:29
|24:38
|F
|151
|Evelyn McGeehin
|Finn Valley Fit for Life
|174
|24:34
|24:40
|F
|152
|carl houston
|Castlefinn Running
|186
|24:36
|24:40
|M
|153
|seamus mc ateer
|Lifford Strabane AC
|73
|24:35
|24:43
|M
|154
|gary mc monagle
|Blast
|143
|24:36
|24:49
|M
|155
|Dee Griffin
|Convoy AC
|229
|24:40
|24:52
|F
|156
|John Corcoran
|Men On the Move
|199
|24:45
|24:55
|M
|157
|seamus sharkey
|58
|24:42
|24:55
|M
|158
|Chris McCay
|Melvin WJR
|126
|24:51
|25:01
|M
|159
|Kieran Neeson
|KCR
|108
|24:55
|25:03
|M
|160
|Jordan Roulston
|Convoy AC
|170
|24:49
|25:03
|M
|161
|Gloria Donaghey
|Finn Valley AC
|117
|25:00
|25:05
|F
|162
|Danny Burns
|Lifford Strabane AC
|179
|25:03
|25:11
|M
|163
|Eileen Crawford
|Lifford Strabane AC
|5
|25:10
|25:15
|F
|164
|Katelyn Stevenson
|Lifford Strabane AC
|207
|25:21
|25:24
|F
|165
|annmarie roche
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|149
|25:25
|25:30
|F
|166
|Stephen Crawford
|Lifford Strabane AC
|137
|25:18
|25:32
|M
|167
|mel mc kinney
|183
|25:28
|25:39
|M
|168
|Gerry Ward
|232
|25:28
|25:42
|M
|169
|Yvonne McGillian
|Lifford Strabane AC
|31
|25:39
|25:48
|F
|170
|bridgeen doherty
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|192
|25:44
|25:49
|F
|171
|Catherine Quigley
|Lifford Strabane AC
|41
|25:43
|25:52
|F
|172
|Mary Martin
|Finn Valley AC
|175
|25:50
|25:57
|F
|173
|Sam Faulkner
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|204
|25:51
|25:59
|M
|174
|Clara Mullen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|245
|25:52
|26:01
|F
|175
|Mary Mullen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|39
|25:53
|26:02
|F
|176
|Mark McCurdy
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27
|25:58
|26:04
|M
|177
|Matthew Doran
|115
|25:59
|26:08
|M
|178
|Amanda Heaney
|Melvin WJR
|166
|26:07
|26:10
|F
|179
|Emma Bates
|Convoy AC
|169
|26:03
|26:12
|F
|180
|Garbh Maguire
|Melvin WJR
|95
|26:04
|26:14
|M
|181
|Lawrence Doherty
|Lifford Strabane AC
|12
|26:06
|26:16
|M
|182
|Angela Doran
|116
|26:11
|26:20
|F
|183
|Megan Quinn
|Raphoe Road Runners
|269
|26:16
|26:20
|F
|184
|Steven Sheridan
|218
|26:03
|26:20
|M
|185
|james gallagher
|Men On the Move
|49
|26:18
|26:29
|M
|186
|David Meehan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|38
|26:19
|26:29
|M
|187
|marie gibson
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|153
|26:30
|26:35
|F
|188
|Linda McDaid
|Inishowen AC
|210
|26:27
|26:39
|F
|189
|danny doherty
|193
|26:28
|26:42
|M
|190
|ryan henderson
|Lifford Strabane AC
|146
|26:37
|26:43
|M
|191
|Janet Harper
|Mourne Derg Athletic
|217
|26:49
|26:54
|F
|192
|Maria McElwaine
|Inishowen AC
|213
|26:42
|26:55
|F
|193
|Alisha Cuskelly
|Lifford Strabane AC
|7
|26:56
|26:58
|F
|194
|breda ohagan
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|150
|26:47
|27:00
|F
|195
|Paula Jansen
|Finn Valley AC
|163
|26:56
|27:03
|F
|196
|Shaun O’Donnell
|Swanlings
|234
|26:49
|27:06
|M
|197
|Clare Molloy
|200
|26:56
|27:06
|F
|198
|lorraine mc grinder
|Lifford Strabane AC
|198
|27:02
|27:11
|F
|199
|sarah mc laughlin
|Convoy AC
|263
|27:00
|27:13
|F
|200
|Oliver gallagher
|Men On the Move
|47
|27:14
|27:23
|M
|201
|Marcus alexander
|Men On the Move
|48
|27:22
|27:33
|M
|202
|Jay Walsh
|Lifford Strabane AC
|43
|27:29
|27:39
|M
|203
|Rosemary Parkinson
|Convoy AC
|230
|27:27
|27:40
|F
|204
|Ellie McCurdy
|Lifford Strabane AC
|25
|27:36
|27:44
|F
|205
|Mickey McCurdy
|Lifford Strabane AC
|29
|27:37
|27:45
|M
|206
|Tanya Hall
|Convoy AC
|50
|27:34
|27:46
|F
|207
|george boyce
|252
|27:31
|27:47
|M
|208
|fidelma mullaney
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|191
|27:38
|27:51
|F
|209
|Stephen Kerlin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22
|27:41
|27:52
|M
|210
|kathleen craig
|Lifford Strabane AC
|264
|27:56
|28:07
|F
|211
|Hazel Long
|Raphoe Road Runners
|214
|28:16
|28:23
|F
|212
|Martin Rouse
|Lifford Strabane AC
|128
|28:29
|28:33
|M
|213
|Angelo Gillen
|Men On the Move
|274
|28:21
|28:35
|M
|214
|kiera green
|Lifford Strabane AC
|52
|28:34
|28:37
|F
|215
|john craig
|Lifford Strabane AC
|265
|28:26
|28:37
|M
|216
|Shauna Kelly
|Raphoe Road Runners
|215
|28:34
|28:42
|F
|217
|adam donaghey
|Melvin WJR
|90
|28:43
|28:45
|M
|218
|sarah hunter
|Drumoghill Running Club
|54
|28:33
|28:47
|F
|219
|lorraine arbuckle
|Melvin WJR
|194
|28:44
|28:56
|F
|220
|donna gallagher
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|154
|28:46
|28:59
|F
|221
|Michelle Donaghy
|Inishowen AC
|212
|28:48
|29:00
|F
|222
|catherine malone
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|148
|28:54
|29:00
|F
|223
|Elaine Quinn
|Melvin WJR
|93
|28:56
|29:08
|F
|224
|Orla McElwee
|Melvin WJR
|97
|28:59
|29:11
|F
|225
|Mairead Maguire
|Melvin WJR
|99
|28:59
|29:11
|F
|226
|Billy Doherty
|Owen Roes
|249
|29:06
|29:21
|M
|227
|William Doherty
|Owen Roes
|248
|29:07
|29:21
|M
|228
|decky smith
|Lifford Strabane AC
|181
|29:09
|29:24
|M
|229
|kathy mc beth
|Lifford Strabane AC
|195
|29:22
|29:33
|F
|230
|Laura Fowler
|Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly
|237
|29:24
|29:34
|F
|231
|teresa kirk
|Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly
|255
|29:25
|29:34
|F
|232
|Ann Strain
|Convoy AC
|226
|29:23
|29:35
|F
|233
|Lisa Kerlin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21
|29:31
|29:44
|F
|234
|Orla McNulty
|Lifford Strabane AC
|37
|29:34
|29:47
|F
|235
|Declan McCallion
|Lifford Strabane AC
|120
|30:05
|30:13
|M
|236
|Mark Gavin
|228
|30:09
|30:21
|M
|237
|Joe Gavin
|227
|30:11
|30:22
|M
|238
|John Kerlin
|205
|30:18
|30:23
|M
|239
|Kay Bonner
|Convoy AC
|225
|30:26
|30:39
|F
|240
|brendan logue
|145
|30:46
|31:02
|M
|241
|mary hegarty-brogan
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|189
|30:57
|31:10
|F
|242
|Gerard Sharkey
|Swanlings
|125
|31:16
|31:27
|M
|243
|john mc brearty
|68
|32:04
|32:17
|M
|244
|Eileen Maguire
|Melvin WJR
|96
|32:08
|32:19
|F
|245
|eddie shields
|140
|32:37
|32:52
|M
|246
|Marie downey
|Inishowen AC
|80
|32:54
|33:07
|F
|247
|Martina Callaghan
|Inishowen AC
|105
|33:16
|33:27
|F
|248
|debra clawson
|Drumoghill Running Club
|55
|33:20
|33:35
|F
|249
|rosemary connolly
|Aghyaran Athletic
|260
|34:34
|34:39
|F
|250
|Eve Anne McCarron
|Raphoe Road Runners
|100
|34:52
|35:00
|F
|251
|Denise Langan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|209
|34:51
|35:01
|F
|252
|Katrina McDaid
|224
|36:26
|36:35
|F
|253
|Caroline Cunningham
|211
|37:29
|37:40
|F
|254
|richie kelly
|Derry Track Club
|196
|37:29
|37:41
|M
|255
|Mary Meehan
|202
|38:43
|38:58
|F
|256
|Pauline O Kane
|Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly
|253
|39:08
|39:17
|F
|257
|Edel Crossan
|246
|39:27
|39:45
|F
|258
|Harry Crossan
|247
|39:30
|39:48
|M
|259
|muireann mc bride
|Lifford Strabane AC
|77
|40:06
|40:12
|F
|260
|catherine mc bride
|Lifford Strabane AC
|78
|40:08
|40:15
|F
|261
|Neil Meehan
|203
|40:17
|40:32
|M
|262
|megan mc glinchey
|Lifford Strabane AC Glenelly
|256
|41:15
|41:25
|F
|263
|Debbie Deans
|Lifford Strabane AC
|10
|42:53
|43:12
|F
|264
|Rhonda Porter
|Lifford Strabane AC
|167
|43:02
|43:21
|F
|265
|bernadine madden
|KCR
|259
|43:49
|44:02
|F
|266
|neil madden
|KCR
|258
|43:51
|44:03
|M
|267
|Dermot Harper
|Mourne Derg Athletic
|216
|M
|268
|Gerard Porter
|Melvin WJR
|114
|M
|269
|Patrick Sweeney
|Lifford Strabane AC
|300
|M
|270
|Neil Sweeney
|301
|M
|271
|Maura Sweeney
|302
|F
