Declan Brennan appeals to Donegal clubs to get on board with CPA

Declan Brennan, secretary of the Club Players Association said that their meeting in Donegal on Friday night was part of their attempt to mobalise the club players across Ireland and increase membership.

The CPA’s main aim to is to tighten up the inter-county season so that club players can finish out their own season at a reasonable time of the year.

This is the first meeting held by CPA in Donegal in the hope to increase club registration.

Last night, Frank Craig of The Donegal Post spoke to CPA secretary, Declan Brennan…