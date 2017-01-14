Coleraine win away to Limavady in the Ulster Rugby Championship

Coleraine overcame a tough Limavady side in the Ulster Rugby Championship Division two by a final score of 31-10.

Limavady are in their first game back in the division while Coleraine are battling it out at the top of the table in search of promotion.

Last night, Leinster secured their place in the Champions Cup last eight with an easy 57-3 victory over 14 man Montpellier.

Our Rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald was at the game today and he said that the Limavady showed great improvement in this game…