logo



Coleraine win away to Limavady in the Ulster Rugby Championship

14 Jan 2017
by admin

Rugby

Coleraine overcame a tough Limavady side in the Ulster Rugby Championship Division two by a final score of 31-10.

Limavady are in their first game back in the division while Coleraine are battling it out at the top of the table in search of promotion.

Last night, Leinster secured their place in the Champions Cup last eight with an easy 57-3 victory over 14 man Montpellier.

Our Rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald was at the game today and he said that the Limavady showed great improvement in this game…

More Sport

Carrigans 5K Results

0
Place Name Team Bib No Chip Time Gun Time Gender 1 John Paul Williamson City of Derry Spartans 157 15:32 15:33 M 2 Gary Slevin City of Derry Spartans 158 15:55 15:55 M 3 Conor McDe[...]
15 Jan 2017

LYIT Donegal lose out to Galway’s Maree

0
LYIT Donegal lost out to a strong Maree side yesterday by a score of 102-51 in the Men’s Divison One. This is the second meeting between the two sides with Maree coming up on[...]
15 Jan 2017

Coming up on today’s Sunday Sport

0
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will be live from Donegal’s second Dr McKenna Cup clash with Cavan, Francis Mooney will be bringing you live updates from Tyrone’s game[...]
15 Jan 2017

Matthew McCole through to semi-final of National Championships

0
Dungloe’s Matthew McCole progressed into the u-22 Nation Championships today with a 3-0 victory over Joseph Kelly of St Canice’s Derry. McCole’s semi-final at 64k[...]
15 Jan 2017

Donegal League Results- Saturday 14th

0
Glencar Inn Saturday Division Arranmore United 1 v 0 Dunlewey Celtic (K.O. 1 p.m.) Glencar Celtic 4 v 0 Drumbar F.C. Strand Rovers 4 v 0 Fintown Harps AFC Saturday Reserve Division[...]
14 Jan 2017

Declan Brennan appeals to Donegal clubs to get on board with CPA

0
Declan Brennan, secretary of the Club Players Association said that their meeting in Donegal on Friday night was part of their attempt to mobalise the club players across Ireland a[...]
14 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit