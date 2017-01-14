logo



Brenden Bradley honoured at the Soccer Writers Association awards

14 Jan 2017
by admin

Former Derry City and Finn Harps player, Brenden Bradley was honoured at the Soccer Writers Association awards, last night, in Dublin.

Ireland’s top goalscorer, Robbie Keane, presented Bradley with the award on behalf of the Soccer Writers Association Of Ireland.

Bradley is the the League of Ireland overall top goalscorer with 235 goals- with 140 of those coming in his two stints at Harps.

Finn Harps PRO, Declan Kerr was also nominated for an award for Media Officer of the year, but he lost out to Dundalk’s PRO.

