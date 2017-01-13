Three Point Plan to help Harps get in fighting shape for 2017 battle

Further to key announcement at Monday’s public forum of the pre-season plan to generate finance for the 2017 Premier Division campaign, club volunteers are continuing to work hard with partners and supporters to achieve the club’s targets.

“We have achieved great things over the last number of years, but with the league format change this is the biggest challenge yet. But we’re up for that fight and if Harps supporters rally around the club and make this pre-season plan a major success then we have a shot at defying the odds one more time”, said Harps director Aidan Campbell.

In addition to regular income streams such as Lotto and Season Tickets it was emphasised that it is vital to first team performance and club sustainability that all supporters play an active role in promoting the pre-season campaign which includes:

1) Your help with selling the Dubai Dream draw with great first prize of luxury holiday for two to Dubai. Tickets are available from Clubhouse (07491-30070), Committee members or by emailing commercial@finnharps.com

2) By introducing a business you know to the many sponsorship and advertising opportunities on offer from Finn Harps FC including match/player sponsorship, website advertising, advertising hoardings and tailored packages.

3) The club will be launching a campaign to pack Finn Park for our opening game on Friday 24th February.

Thank you to everyone who has purchased season tickets which are on sale from clubhouse and online.

Details of a great competition for season ticket holders and those who buy tickets for Cork game will be revealed in coming days.