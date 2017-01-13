logo



Three Point Plan to help Harps get in fighting shape for 2017 battle

13 Jan 2017
by admin
Finn Park during the game against Limerick, by the Sky High Photogapher

Finn Park during the game against Limerick, by the Sky High Photogapher

Further to key announcement at Monday’s public forum of the pre-season plan to generate finance for the 2017 Premier Division campaign, club volunteers are continuing to work hard with partners and supporters to achieve the club’s targets.

“We have achieved great things over the last number of years, but with the league format change this is the biggest challenge yet. But we’re up for that fight and if Harps supporters rally around the club and make this pre-season plan a major success then we have a shot at defying the odds one more time”, said Harps director Aidan Campbell.

In addition to regular income streams such as Lotto and Season Tickets it was emphasised that it is vital to first team performance and club sustainability that all supporters play an active role in promoting the pre-season campaign which includes:

1) Your help with selling the Dubai Dream draw with great first prize of luxury holiday for two to Dubai. Tickets are available from Clubhouse (07491-30070), Committee members or by emailing commercial@finnharps.com

2) By introducing a business you know to the many sponsorship and advertising opportunities on offer from Finn Harps FC including match/player sponsorship, website advertising, advertising hoardings and tailored packages.

3) The club will be launching a campaign to pack Finn Park for our opening game on Friday 24th February.

Thank you to everyone who has purchased season tickets which are on sale from clubhouse and online.

Details of a great competition for season ticket holders and those who buy tickets for Cork game will be revealed in coming days.

More Sport

Lafferty signs deal with Sheffield United

0
Former Derry City player Daniel Lafferty has signed a permanent deal with League One side Sheffield United. The 27 year old left back was on loan from Burnley since August of last [...]
13 Jan 2017

Derry City fixture changes confirmed

0
A number of amendments have been made to the Airtricity League Premier Division fixture list ahead of the new season. The four changes involve home games for Derry City who will pl[...]
13 Jan 2017

Three Point Plan to help Harps get in fighting shape for 2017 battle

0
Further to key announcement at Monday’s public forum of the pre-season plan to generate finance for the 2017 Premier Division campaign, club volunteers are continuing to work hard [...]
13 Jan 2017

Togetherness is key for Harps- Jonny Bonner

0
Finn Harps midfielder Jonny Bonnar may be under no illusions about the size of the task that lies ahead of Ollie Horgan’s men but it is clearly a challenge he is relishing. Having [...]
13 Jan 2017

Derry Manager Damien Barton makes several changes for trip to Down

0
Derry have named their team for Sunday’s Dr. McKenna Cup trip to play Down. Both teams opened their Section A campaigns with victories last weekend – Derry enjoying a o[...]
13 Jan 2017

Lifford 5k series starts this weekend in Carrigans

0
Lifford Strabane AC s annual Spring 3 Race Series gets up and running this Sunday. Now in its sixth year, the Series is firmly embedded within the sporting calendar in the North We[...]
13 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit