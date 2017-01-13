Road closed following serious one vehicle collision in Newtownstewart

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision on the Plumbridge Road in Newtownstewart this morning.

The collision, involving a grey coloured Toyota Verso, occurred shortly before 10.25am close to the junction of the A5 Beltany Road.

The driver, a man aged in his 70’s, has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries that are described as serious.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Plumbridge Road this morning and who may have witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strabane on 101.

The Plumbridge Road remains closed at this time while police continue to investigate the collision.