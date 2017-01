More snow showers are expected today – especially in the Northwest.

There are warnings in place for both snow and ice until six this evening.

Drivers are warned to watch out for dangerous conditions on the roads.

Meanwhile nearly 60 homes in the Derrybeg area remain without power this morning while the ESB has now restored power to over 60 properties in the Milford area

But Met Eireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack says it won’t last long: